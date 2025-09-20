Bitcoin price today, on September 20, 2025, stood at USD 1,15,673.61 at 8:49 AM IST, showing a slight upward movement. A few hours earlier, at 3:11 AM IST, the BTC price was trading at USD 1,15,350.69. On the previous evening, September 19 at 8:44 PM IST, Bitcoin was trading at USD 1,15,580.02. Over the past few days, it has remained close to the USD 1,15,000 mark, with small fluctuations observed across short intervals. The price movement highlights the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, where the Bitcoin price often shifts quickly. It remains unclear whether Bitcoin will see a strong upward trend or drop further in the coming days. H-1B Visa Fee Hike: Microsoft, JP Morgan Issue Advisories to Employees Holding H-1B and H-4 Visas After Donald Trump Hikes Fees; Ask Them To Return to US by Tomorrow.

Bitcoin Price Today, September 20, 2025

