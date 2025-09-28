Bitcoin price today, on September 28, 2025, is showing minor fluctuations, with the cryptocurrency trading around USD 1,09,716.92. Earlier in the day, at 3:11 AM IST, Bitcoin was recorded at USD 1,09,594.93, showing a slight movement from previous levels. Over the past few days, Bitcoin has been trading at around USD 1,09,000 mark. The market trend remains uncertain at the moment. As of now, no major spike or crash has been observed. Whether BTC price will experience an upward trend or a downward trend in the coming hours remains unclear. Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Bitcoin Price Today, September 28, 2025

