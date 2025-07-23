After rolling out the ChatGPT Agent to Pro, Plus and Teams users, OpenAI has started rolling out its new tool to the macOS app. The ChatGPT Agent allows users to execute various tasks on behalf of the users and has its won computer. It is a unified agent that users ChatGPT Operator's remote browser actions, deep research's web synthesis and ChatGPT's conversational skills, offering an AGI-like experience. Nothing X App: UK-Based Nothing Company Launches New App To Help Manage Audio Products and CMF Watches All From One Place; Check Details.

ChatGPT Agent Rolling Out to macOS App

Agent Mode is also rolling out on ChatGPT macOS app! ICYMI: The rollout to Plus users is ongoing, and users in EU are receiving it as well. https://t.co/yHpTnZCcmx pic.twitter.com/4W3x4bgGXW — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) July 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)