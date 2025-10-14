OpenAI announced that it is designing its own custom chips to bring insights from building advanced AI models directly into hardware. This move aims to optimise performance, efficiency, and scalability while meeting the world’s growing demand for AI. Alongside existing partnerships, the custom hardware will enhance training and inference speeds, reduce energy consumption, and support the next generation of AI advancements. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, President Greg Brockman, Broadcom’s Hock Tan, and Charlie Kawwas, along with host Andrew Mayne, discussed how OpenAI-designed chips will help power the world’s increasing AI demand. OpenAI and Broadcom Announce Strategic Collaboration To Deploy 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerator Chips.

OpenAI Designing Its Own Chips (Watch Video)

We’re designing our own chips — taking what we’ve learned from building frontier models and bringing it directly into the hardware. Building our own hardware, in addition to our other partnerships, will help all of us meet the world’s growing demand for AI. In Episode 8 of the… pic.twitter.com/DlXD3xdkjt — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 13, 2025

