Elon Musk said that Grok will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers from next week on his reply on X. The original post was made by an X account called "Tesla Owners Silicon Valley" (@teslaownersSV) that said, "X and Grok combined is going to be" to which Elon Musk replied, "Grok should be available to all X Premium+ subscribers next week." The Tesla Owner Silicon Valley account on X claiming to be "the most notorious Tesla club in the world" replied to Elon Musk with one word, "Awesome". Grok AI is currently available as an early access programme by xAI on the official website. The participation is open only for limited verified users who can join Grok AI early access with their X account. Tesla Workers Report ‘Robot Injuries’ and ‘Explosion’ at Tesla’s Gigafactory in US As Elon Musk Gears Up To Deliver First Cybertrucks to Customers.

Elon Musk Replies To Tesla Owners Silicon Valley on X:

Yeah. Grok should be available to all X Premium+ subscribers next week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2023

Tesla Owners Silicon Valley's Post on X:

𝕏 and Grok combined is going to be 🤯 pic.twitter.com/89tPlLU0R6 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) November 22, 2023

