Anthropic AI launched a new capability for its Claude AI chatbot. The AI company said, "Now read and update your @NotionHQ pages and @linear tickets directly through MCP." Anthropic AI said that the users can connect their workplace tools and let Claude help manage their projects, update documents and track issues from conversations. Amid this, Anthropic said, "Claude Code has seen unprecedented demand, especially as part of our Max plans." According to a report, the company tested Ghost Chats for iOS and may launch soon. Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas Says ‘Default Search on Comet Browser Is Perplexity’, Hints at Potential in Future Version To Shift Users From Google Chrome.

Anthropic Claude Now Can Read NotionHQ Pages, Linear Tickets

Claude can now read and update your @NotionHQ pages and @linear tickets directly through MCP. Connect your workspace tools and let Claude help manage your projects, update documentation, and track issues—all from one conversation. pic.twitter.com/PcE82ORyEm — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) July 28, 2025

Claude Code has seen unprecedented demand, especially as part of our Max plans. We’ll continue to support this growth while we work on making Claude Code even better. But for now, we need to make some changes. — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) July 28, 2025

Anthropic Working on Ghost Chats

Anthropic is testing Ghost Chats on Claude for iOS (a button on the top right). Incognito 👻 https://t.co/AEdlxdhEDz pic.twitter.com/smURDgSvRO — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) July 28, 2025

