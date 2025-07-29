Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 29, 2025, and pointed out the default search engine on the Comet browser. In the post, he revealed that Perplexity is the default search engine on Perplexity Comet browser. In his post, Srinivas noted the big opportunity ahead and said, "If comet can convert these many chrome users instantly with just an initial version, the potential for a future version that’s a lot more stable is immense." Additionally, Srinivas pointed out that every search made by new users in the browser’s omnibox will be directed to Perplexity. Amazon Echo Show 5 Launched in India: 3rd-Gen Smart Display Offers Alexa and ‘Drop In’ Features; Check Price and Specifications.

Perplexity AI Aravind Srinivas CEO, Says ‘Default Search on Comet Browser Is Perplexity’

default search on comet browser is perplexity. if comet can convert these many chrome users instantly with just an initial version, the potential for a future version that’s a lot more stable is immense. every omnibox query of every such new user will go to perplexity. 📈 https://t.co/lNfGXQKvNb — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) July 29, 2025

