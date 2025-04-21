Beijing, April 21: Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, a rebranded version of POCO F7, is set to launch in China on April 24, 2025, the same day as the OnePlus 13T. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will launch in China this week, likely with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and dual-camera setup on the rear. The leaks showed the smartphone would have ultra-narrow uniform bezels and a metal frame. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will be introduced in three colour options.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will be offered in white, green and black colours in China. The smartphone will have two cameras - main and ultrawide, as per leaked information. Besides, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi will add several other flagship-level specifications and features to its new smartphone. OnePlus 13T To Launch in China on April 24, 2025, Likely With Snapdragon 8 Elite; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Specifications and Features

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will have a 6.83-inch OLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The device will likely have a 50MP primary camera with OIS support and an 8MP secondary camera. On the front, it will have a 20MP selfie shooter. The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro will have a 7.98mm slim design and offer better protection against dust and water due to its IP69 rating.

The upcoming Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mated to up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 internal storage. The device may run on an Android 15-based operating system. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is expected to score up to 2 million on AnTuTu benchmarks.

In the battery department, the Redmi Turbo 4 is expected to have a larger 7,550mAh unit that may support 90W fast charging. The leaked information suggested that the device may also have NFC, a 219-gram weight, and an IR blaster for remote control. Redmi Watch Move: Xiaomi Launches First India-Made Redmi Smartwatch With 1.85-inch 2.5D Curved AMOLED Display; Check Price, Pre-Order, Sale, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Price in China, India Launch

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro price in China is expected to start at CNY 2,099 (around INR 24,500) for the 12GB+256GB variant, CNY 2,399 (around INR 28,000) for the 16GB+256GB variant, and CNY 2,799 (around INR 32,700) for the 16GB+512GB version. The top-end model will offer 16GB RAM and 1TB storage at CNY 2,999 (around INR 35,000). Xiaomi has yet to confirm the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro India launch.

