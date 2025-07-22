Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 20, 2025, and announced new features coming to the Comet browser. He said that shortcuts for repetitive tasks will roll out next week on Comet. Srinivas described Comet as becoming a "personal console for getting work done," highlighting its capabilities to simplify and automate everyday tasks for its users. He added, “You will also soon be able to create your own tampermonkey like scripts that are natural language generated for ensuring repetitive usage of custom ‘workflows’.” Srinivas further explained that with Perplexity Labs users will be able to create their own apps, scripts, widgets, and dashboards. Srinivas said, “So everyone’s Comet will feel personal and something you built for yourself. The browser feels more and more like an operating system that way.” Perplexity is also ramping up invitations to waitlisted users starting from today. Comet Browser in Demand: Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Comet Waitlist Doubled Since Its Launch, Says Invites Rolling Out Starting Today.

Comet Browser Upcoming Features

shortcuts for repetitive tasks rolling out next week on comet. more invites will be sent next week too. the browser is going to be your personal console for getting work done. pic.twitter.com/xdzS8EzrhQ — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) July 20, 2025

