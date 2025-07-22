Google has announced that its advanced version of Gemini with Deep Think has won the gold medal-level performance at the 2025 IMO (International Mathematical Olympiad). The company said that the Gemini with Deep Think solved five out of six extremely difficult problems that involved algebra, combinatorics, geometry and number theory. Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated the Google DeepMind team for the rate of progress in mathematical reasoning. OpenAI IMO Achievement: OpenAI’s Experimental Model Achieves Gold Medal-Level Performance at 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad.

Gemini Advanced Version With Deep Think Wins Gold Medal-Level Performance at 2025 IMO

An advanced version of Gemini with Deep Think has officially achieved gold medal-level performance at the International Mathematical Olympiad. 🥇 It solved 5️⃣ out of 6️⃣ exceptionally difficult problems, involving algebra, combinatorics, geometry and number theory. Here’s how 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6jz1eF56wG — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) July 21, 2025

Gemini Advanced Version Scores 35 Out of 42 Points at 2025 IMO

We're all excited to see our advanced Gemini Deep Think model achieve a gold-medal level performance in the recent IMO, solving 5 of the 6 problems perfectly (35 of 42 points)! 🥇 Unlike our entry last year, which first converted the problems to a formal proof language (Lean),… https://t.co/CUjhKgKKmj — Jeff Dean (@JeffDean) July 21, 2025

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Congratulated Team for Gemini Advanced Version

From silver to gold in just a year - the rate of progress in mathematical reasoning is just astounding! Congrats to the @GoogleDeepMind team 🎉 https://t.co/fAqQ3w3D6q — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 21, 2025

