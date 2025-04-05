Delhivery, a leading logistics provider, announced that it is acquiring Ecom Express on Saturday, April 5. Its acquisition of Ecom Express valued at up to INR 1,407 crore. The transaction, which sees Delhivery acquiring a 99.4% stake in Ecom Express, is considered one of the most significant moves in India's highly fragmented logistics sector. As per a report of CNBC TV18, the deal, which has been approved by the board, will result in Ecom Express becoming a subsidiary of Delhivery within six months, subject to regulatory approvals. Skype Shutdown on May 5, 2025: Microsoft To Migrate All Users to Teams, Encourages Users To Login With Skype ID to New Platform Before Deadline.

Delhivery Approves Acquisition of Ecom Express for INR 1,407 Crore

Logistic Firm Delhivery

