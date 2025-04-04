Skype Shutdown on May 5, 2025: Microsoft To Migrate All Users to Teams, Encourages Users To Login With Skype ID to New Platform Before Deadline

Microsoft will shut down Skype services on May 5, 2025, as the platform is not as popular as it once was amid the rise of the competition. The tech giant announced that all the Skype users would be migrated to Microsoft Teams and encouraged the users to use their Skype ID to join the platform before deadline. The company said that the Teams would help the users with several free benefits such as seamless chat and calling experience, enhanced video meetings, secure file sharing and cloud storage. Microsoft already said, "You can continue using Skype until May 5, 2025. After that, Skype will no longer be available. We encourage you to explore Microsoft Teams Free and see the benefits it offers." ChatGPT Plus Free for College Students in United States and Canada Throughout May 2025: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Microsoft Encouraged Skype Users To Move to Teams As Chat Services Will Shut Down on May 5, 2025

Seamlessly continue where you left off with Microsoft Teams for free. Teams for free offers: ✅ Seamless chat and calling experience 📸 Enhanced video meetings 🗂️ Secure file sharing and cloud storage If you use Skype, your chats and contacts will migrate… pic.twitter.com/F0Z8QQCGCr — Skype (@Skype) April 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)