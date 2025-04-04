Skype Shutdown on May 5, 2025: Microsoft To Migrate All Users to Teams, Encourages Users To Login With Skype ID to New Platform Before Deadline

Microsoft will shut down Skype on May 5, 2025, and migrate all users to Microsoft Teams, encouraging them to log in with their Skype ID to the new platform before the deadline.

Skype Shutdown on May 5, 2025: Microsoft To Migrate All Users to Teams, Encourages Users To Login With Skype ID to New Platform Before Deadline
Skype, Microsoft Teams (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)
Kalpeshkumar Patelia| Apr 04, 2025 01:31 PM IST

Microsoft will shut down Skype services on May 5, 2025, as the platform is not as popular as it once was amid the rise of the competition. The tech giant announced that all the Skype users would be migrated to Microsoft Teams and encouraged the users to use their Skype ID to join the platform before deadline. The company said that the Teams would help the users with several free benefits such as seamless chat and calling experience, enhanced video meetings, secure file sharing and cloud storage. Microsoft already said, "You can continue using Skype until May 5, 2025. After that, Skype will no longer be available. We encourage you to explore Microsoft Teams Free and see the benefits it offers." ChatGPT Plus Free for College Students in United States and Canada Throughout May 2025: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Microsoft Encouraged Skype Users To Move to Teams As Chat Services Will Shut Down on May 5, 2025

