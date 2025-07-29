Delta Force Game shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 29, 2025, and announced the final results of the Delta Force Elite Invitational. The event brought together top teams from North America and Europe. Teams competed for a total prize pool of USD 10,000 per region, showing their high skill levels. TEAM ITZN0WH3RE secured 1st place in North America, and won USD 4,000, followed by TEAM FORBIDDEN and TEAM GORILLA with USD 2,500 and USD 1,500, respectively. In Europe, TEAM STIKINSON took the top prize of USD 4,000. TEAM ATTURSON and TEAM DELTA_FIX took 2nd and 3rd place, respectively. Teams placing 4th to 6th in both regions also received smaller cash prizes. PUBG Mobile Adds ASM Abakan Assault Rifle to All Maps With Custom Features; Check Details.

Delta Force Elite Invitational Winners

🎉The results of Delta Force Elite Invitational are in! 🏆 NA Champion: team-itznowh3re @itznowh3re @siingsongttv and Equalplays 🏆 EU Champion: team-stikinson @stikinson_off, Starbaxxer, Keyzer 💪Shout-out to all the streamers who made #DFEI an unforgettable experience! pic.twitter.com/yuIOH2RLzK — Delta Force Game (@DeltaForce_Game) July 29, 2025

