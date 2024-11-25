Elon Musk-run X, formerly known as Twitter, has achieved a milestone. According to a post shared by DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) on November 25, 2024, the platform has reached the top spot in the US App Store for free and grossing categories in the news app segment. The ranking was based on November 24, 2024. The achievement highlights the platform's growing popularity and impact in providing news and updates. The announcement shows X’s success in allowing users to access and engage with news on the platform. AI Regulation’s Future in US Remain Uncertain Under Donald Trump and Elon Musk: Report.

Elon Musk-Run X Remains the Number 1 News App in US

BREAKING: 𝕏 remains the #1 News App in the US in both Free and Grossing categories on the AppStore. Rankings | November 24th 2024 🥇 pic.twitter.com/KYTF9uxrBu — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 24, 2024

