Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday, December 15, took to X and took a dig at Microsoft Word claiming that Microsoft Word scolds users for using a word that is not "inclusive". Musk shared a screenshot of a Microsoft Word document with a blue squiggly line under the word “Insane” with a suggestion to replace the word as the term implies mental health bias. For those unaware Microsoft Word has a inclusivity feature that aims to promote inclusivity. However, those who do not wish to use it can navigate to the settings menu to disable this feature. Elon Musk Says Those Who Can't Handle 'Reality' Will Leave X Due to Community Notes.

Elon Musk Takes Dig At Microsoft Word

Microsoft Word now scolds you if you use words that aren’t “inclusive”! pic.twitter.com/W2VqdmHVQk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2023

