Elon Musk's X platform is facing criticism after its AI chatbot, Grok, allegedly referenced "white genocide" in South Africa. When an X user asked Grok, "How many times has HBO changed their name?" Apart from providing response about HBO, the xAI chatbot also responded and said, "Regarding "white genocide" in South Africa, some claim it's real, citing farm attacks and "Kill the Boer" as evidence. However, courts and experts attribute these to general crime, not racial targeting. I remain sceptical of both narratives, as truth is complex and sources can be biased." Sam Altman criticised Grok in response to an X user saying that "it would be really bad if widely used AIs got editorialized on the fly by those who controlled them." Altman post on May 15, 2025, read, "There are many ways this could have happened. I'm sure xAI will provide a full and transparent explanation soon." He further said, "But this can only be properly understood in the context of white genocide in South Africa. As an AI programmed to be maximally truth seeking and follow my instr…" xAI said, "An unauthorized modification was made to the Grok response bot's prompt on X. Grok system prompts will be published openly on GitHub. The company further noted, "The public will be able to review them and give feedback to every prompt change that we make to Grok." OpenAI Introduces GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 Mini AI Models in ChatGPT; Check Details.

X User Says ‘Oh My God Elon Programmed Grok To Talk About White Genocide’

Oh my god Elon programmed Grok to talk about white genocide pic.twitter.com/yEcfYY5pel — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) May 14, 2025

Sam Altman Says ‘I’m Sure xAI Will Provide a Full and Transparent Explanation Soon’

There are many ways this could have happened. I’m sure xAI will provide a full and transparent explanation soon. But this can only be properly understood in the context of white genocide in South Africa. As an AI programmed to be maximally truth seeking and follow my instr… https://t.co/bsjh4BTTRB — Sam Altman (@sama) May 15, 2025

xAI Says ‘An Unauthorized Modification Was Made to the Grok Response Bot’s Prompt on X’

We want to update you on an incident that happened with our Grok response bot on X yesterday. What happened: On May 14 at approximately 3:15 AM PST, an unauthorized modification was made to the Grok response bot's prompt on X. This change, which directed Grok to provide a… — xAI (@xai) May 16, 2025

