OpenAI has announced the release of its AI models, GPT-4.1 and GPT-4.1 mini in ChatGPT through a post on X (formerly Twitter). GPT-4.1 is a specialised model known for its performance in coding and following user instructions. It is available for Plus, Pro, and Team users through the "more models" dropdown in ChatGPT. According to the company, Enterprise and Edu users will receive access in the coming weeks. Sam Altman-run OpenAI has also introduced GPT-4.1 mini, which replaces GPT-4o mini. The lighter version is now available to all users in ChatGPT. OpenAI said, "GPT‑4.1 mini is a significant leap in small model performance, even beating GPT‑4o in many benchmarks." Sam Altman-Run OpenAI Negotiates With Microsoft for New Billion-Dollar Deal and Future IPO, Says Report.

OpenAI Introduces GPT-4.1 in ChatGPT

By popular request, GPT-4.1 will be available directly in ChatGPT starting today. GPT-4.1 is a specialized model that excels at coding tasks & instruction following. Because it’s faster, it’s a great alternative to OpenAI o3 & o4-mini for everyday coding needs. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 14, 2025

OpenAI Introduces GPT-4.1 Mini in ChatGPT

Plus, Pro, & Team users will be able to access GPT-4.1 via the "more models" dropdown in the model picker. Enterprise & Edu users will get access in the coming weeks. We’re also introducing GPT-4.1 mini, replacing GPT-4o mini, in ChatGPT for all users.https://t.co/Hiievyk7BT — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)