Elon Musk's X has reportedly replaced Google Translate with Google Translation on the platform. The X users can now use this feature to translate any foreign language into English or other preferred language. Currently, Grok translation is live on the X web version and can be used to translate posts on the platform. The feature was introduced ahead of the Grok 4 release, which may be released soon. Elon Musk-Run X Becomes Number 1 News App on Apple App Store in Japan.

Grok Translation Now Live on X Platform

NEWS: X has now replaced Google Translate with Grok translation for foreign language posts. Currently live on the web version of X. pic.twitter.com/BKFBiieh2Q — X Daily News (@xDaily) June 30, 2025

