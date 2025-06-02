Emanuele Dagostino, a paid ChatGPT user, shared his experience of getting a 'voice ad' during his conversation with the OpenAI's chatbot. He said, "While using ChatGPT’s advanced voice mode (the one that costs €23/month), I was having a normal conversation about sushi when a different voice suddenly took over..." Emanuele Dagostino mentioned that he had reinstalled the app a day before, and the connection was stable. He said, "it wasn't a glitch. It was a n injected, automated audio — without consent, in the middle of a paid conversation." Dagostino highlighted that it was a great example of an old pattern in which companies give the best to those having everything and degrade services for those who can barely afford the subscription. Errol Musk in India: US Billionaire Elon Musk's Father Arrives in Delhi for 5-Day Tour, Will Visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; Pics and Video Surface.

OpenAI Degrading Its Services With Ads, Accused ChatGPT Paid User (Watch Recorded Video)

While using ChatGPT’s advanced voice mode (the one that costs €23/month), I was having a normal conversation about sushi when a different voice suddenly took over — speaking in English, with background music, describing a generic culinary “experience” like a food commercial.… pic.twitter.com/IX6B8GOoxf — Emanuele Dagostino (@ema_dagostino) June 1, 2025

