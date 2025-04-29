Perplexity CEO Arvind Srinivas furiously replied to Proton VPN for posting a news clipping of him related to Comet browser. Proton said that the tweet will be deleted only if Srinivas said that any of its Perplexity products ever monetnised user data by selling to advertisers. Proton VPN shared an image of news report published by TechCrunch, which read - "Perplexity CEO says its browser will track everything users do online to sell 'hyper personalized' ads". Perplexity CEO Arvind Srinivas posted on X, "stop being a bullshit artist reposting clickbait garbage that's fake for boosting your own product." Dmitry Shevelenko, a technical staff member at Perplexity said that TechCrunch reporter had emailed the team 'courtesy' note before publishing. Perplexity warned that she would mislead her readers and said TechCrunch should have printed actual questions asked during the interview. He said, "Sad that this tars the great journalism of some of her colleagues at TechCrunch." Grok Working Neuralink on Chat App To Empower 3rd Brain Implant Patient Bradford G Smith To Communicate Faster.

Proton VPN Replied to Arvind Srinivas Attack on X About TechCrunch's Interview Over Privacy Tracking Browser

We'll delete the tweet in question right now if you go on record that neither @perplexity_ai nor any of your other products will ever monetize user data by selling to advertisers, or adopt a data broker business model. https://t.co/XNsnjFXOC6 — Proton (@ProtonPrivacy) April 28, 2025

