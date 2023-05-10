At the ongoing Google I/O 2023, Google announced a new AI-powered Google Deepmind, focused on building more capable systems safely and responsibly. It also announced that PaLM 2 Langauge Model is more Intellenegt now. On the other hand, Google Bard AI can write code now. PaLM 2’s powers new Google Cloud offerings that help organizations and security analysts detect, understand and defend against threats. The Med-PaLM 2 can help answer questions and summarize insights from a variety of dense medical texts. Google Bard has been moved to PaLM 2. It also gets a Dark Theme. Google I/O 2023 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of Google's Mega Event Where Major Announcements on Android 14 OS, Bard AI and Pixel Fold Are Expected Tonight.

We recently brought these two teams together into Google DeepMind, backed by the computational resources of Google. They are focused on building more capable systems, safely and responsibly. pic.twitter.com/PUYgH26nRL — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

PaLM 2’s models shine when fine-tuned on domain-specific data. (BTW, fine tuning = training an AI model on examples specific to the task you want it to be good at.) #GoogleIO — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

We recently moved Bard to PaLM 2, a much more capable model. #GoogleIO — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Dark theme is now available in Bard. ⚫ To make Bard easier on your eyes in dim light, you can activate Dark theme right in Bard, or let your OS settings control when it kicks in.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/P85P6vdYlE — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

