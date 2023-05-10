Google I/O 2023 is going to start in an hour's time at 10am PT, which is 10:30 pm IST. The mega event from the tech giant is going to present a number of major announcements and launches including Android OS, AI innovations including the expected improved Bard AI chatbot, Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet and much more. Pixel 7a Launching on May 10, Expected High-End Features at Affordable Pricing; Checkout All Known Details.

The Google I/O 2023 is going to start with the keynote from CEO Sundar Pichai, and everyone around the world can watch the whole event live on YouTube. You can watch the live streaming by clicking below:

Google I/O 2023 Live Streaming:

Google I/O 2023 Is About To Start:

Only one more sleep until #GoogleIO! Tune in tomorrow at 10am PT for our latest announcements, demos and more → https://t.co/VjK03gNdcM pic.twitter.com/tSLrNqZZ8E — Google (@Google) May 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)