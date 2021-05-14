Google joined 30 other companies to protect the H-4 EAD program which spurs innovation, creates jobs and opportunities, and helps families: Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google joined 30 other companies to protect the H-4 EAD program which spurs innovation, creates jobs and opportunities, and helps families: Google CEO Sundar Pichai pic.twitter.com/v7ra71nkvE — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021

Google is proud to support our nation’s immigrants. We joined 30 other companies to protect the H-4 EAD program which spurs innovation, creates jobs and opportunities, and helps families. https://t.co/AvmEbLve3C — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 14, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)