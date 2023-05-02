The Google Pixel 7a, the much speculated midrange smartphone and the successor to the Pixel 6a is likely to make its world debut at the Google I/O 2023, the company’s annual developer conference, which will take place on May 10. However, Google has finally confirmed the official India launch date of the Pixel 7a alongside a blurred teaser image of the device. Google I/O 2023: From Pixel Fold to Pixel Tablet to All-Improved Bard AI Chatbot; Here’s the List of 5 Expected Major Launches From Google on May 10.

Google has officially announced that the Pixel 7a will hit the Indian market on May 11 via Flipkart. Given, India time is around 12 hours ahead of US time, May 10 should be the handset’s world premiere, followed by its India launch within a few hours. The handset is expected to be priced around Rs 40,000. Checkout Google's announcement and the Pixel 7a's first teaser image below.

Google Pixel 7a India Launch Date Announced:

How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmR — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 2, 2023

