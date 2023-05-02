New Delhi, May 2 : Google is preparing for its largest launch event this year - the Google I/O 2023, which is expected to offer a host of launch announcements and unveilings from the tech giant.

The Google I/O 2023 will be this year’s iteration of the company’s annual developers conference, and it is scheduled to start on May 10. The event is highly anticipated, as it will witness a host of major software update announcements alongside new device launches. Moreover, the new and improved Bard AI chatbot is also supposed to be introduced at the event. Read on to know about the expected major announcements and launches at the Google I/O event 2023. Geoffrey Hinton, ‘The Godfather of AI’, Quits Google and Speak About Dangers of Technology.

Google I/O 2023 – Expected Major Launches & Announcements:

Google Pixel Fold

The Pixel Fold is a highly talked about device, as it going to be the very first foldable smartphone from the house of Google. The Pixel Fold will likely feature a 7.6-inch primary inner display screen and a 5.8-inch cover display. The horizontal fold-style handset will be running on Android 12L and speculated customised Gmail and YouTube apps. The Pixel Fold premium foldable smartphone is expected to cost around $1,700 (approx. Rs 1.40 lakh). Smartphone Launches in May 2023: From Google Pixel Fold to Samsung Galaxy F54, List of 7 New 5G Phones Arriving This Month.

Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a will be the successor to the Pixel 6a midrange phone. It is expected to pack in a 90Hz display, Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, a 64MP primary camera mated to a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 7a is likely to cost around $499 (about Rs 40,000).

Google Pixel Tablet

The much talked about Google Pixel Tablet is likely to come powered by the company’s in-house Tensor G2 processor. The tablet will flaunt premium design with a new nano-ceramic coating offering porcelain finish. It is expected to get wireless charging dock and the capability to double up as a smart home speaker. The Pixel Tablet is expected to feature a 10.95-inch display, up to 8GB RAM and 8MP Sony IMX355 sensors both for its front and rear. The Google Pixel Tablet could be priced in the range of EUR 600 - EUR 650 (approx. Rs 54,000 – Rs 58,000).

Next-Gen Android 14 OS

Google has rolled out the developer preview of the new Android 14 OS, while the official public launch is expected later this year. However, a slew of new features of the upcoming Android 14 OS is expected to be unveiled by the company at Google I/O event.

Google’s AI Suit & Bard

The official website of Google I/O 2023 the words – ‘What's new in generative AI?’ clearly indicates that Google is going to make some important announcements on its take on AI, and in a more prepared way this time around. Not only the Bard AI chatbot is expected to be unveiled in a fully revamped and more reliable form, a host of new AI tools are also most likely to be unveiled during the enet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2023 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).