Google announced that it launched Gemini AI Mode to millions of more Labs users in the United States. The tech giant also confirmed adding more power of lens for people to search what they see. Google said that using the multimodal search to AI Mode, the people can ask toughest questions to get an AI-powered response. They can use text, voice, your camera or an image with Lens to ask questions. Gemini Live With Screen, Camera Sharing Rolling Out to Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Devices Today, Available for All Advanced Users on Android in Gemini App.

Google AI Model Rolled Out for More Labs Users

— Google (@Google) April 7, 2025

