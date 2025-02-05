The Grok 3 launch is expected to be soon and ahead of the announcement from xAI, there are some hints shared on Elon Musk's social platform X. According to Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) on X, Grok 3 to go fully 'UNHINGED', and it would process images, provide answers to complex questions and pull real-time information from X platform. Elon Musk's Grok 3 is expected to be the most powerful artificial intelligence when it launches in a couple of weeks. Mario Nawfal said, "Grok 3 might crack the Riemann Hypothesis—the ultimate math mystery that's dodged geniuses for 160 years." The upcoming xAI chatbot is said to be trained on 10x more compute and trained on the supercomputer Colossus. Hugging Face Releases ‘Open Deep Research’ Agent As Open-Source, Allows Autonomous Web Navigation and Data Manipulation.

Grok 3 To Go Fully ‘Unhinged’

GROK 3 IS ABOUT TO GO FULLY UNHINGED Grok 3 is coming for the AI throne! It processes images, answers complex questions, and pulls real-time info straight from 𝕏. But the real kicker? "Unhinged" mode. Grok 3 might crack the Riemann Hypothesis—the ultimate math mystery that’s… pic.twitter.com/gwNLAC6fbb — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 5, 2025

