Hugging Face AI company released its own Open Deep Research agent. This new Hugging Face Deep Research was introduced as open-source for all users and was developed with 24 24-hour deadline. The Open Deep Research agent from Hugging Face allows users to navigate the web autonomously, scroll through the web pages, and download and manipulate files. It allows users to run calculations on the data. The agent is powered by the OpenAI o1 model. X New Features: Elon Musk’s Platform Testing ‘Impersonation’ Labels for Profiles, Will Soon To Introduce Grok AI Translation.

Hugging Face Releases 'Open Deep Search'

Hugging Face just released Open DeepResearch - SoTA open framework on GAIA bench scoring a WHOOPING 54% in LESS THAN 24 hours 🔥 All code is open source plus whole lot of improvements on the way! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lZtXVftRhN — Vaibhav (VB) Srivastav (@reach_vb) February 4, 2025

