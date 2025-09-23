Elon Musk reacted to seeing Grok Code Fast 1 and Grok 4 Fast free version achieve higher ranks on the OpenRouter leaderboards. The tech billionaire said, "Grok now holds first and second place." Grok Code Fast 1 had already dominated the leaderboard for days with over 116B tokens, and now the Grok 4 Fast version is hitting nearly 100B tokens in a day. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing ‘Mute Everyone Mentions’ To Reduce Group Chat Distractions.

Grok now holds first and second place https://t.co/2DLNksHkvU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 23, 2025

