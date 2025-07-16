Elon Musk's xAI announced that its Grok 4 AI model received an overwhelming demand through the xAI API. Since its launch, the Grrecent ok 4 A has become a popular model. However, it is not available to all users; only to the paid users. Soon, the Grok 4 may likely be rolled out for free users like Grok 3, but there are no such updates. xAI said, "To support our API customers, we’ve increased the default rate limits for Grok 4." Mira Murati’s AI Startup Thinking Machines Raises USD 2 Billion in Early-Stage Funding With Participation From NVIDIA, CISCO, AMD and More.

Elon Musk's xAI Increased Limits for Grok 4

We’re thrilled by the overwhelming demand for Grok 4 through the xAI API. To support our API customers, we’ve increased the default rate limits for Grok 4. Happy building! — xAI (@xai) July 15, 2025

