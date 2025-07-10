Grok 4 will be launched today by Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI. The announcement was made by Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter), confirming a livestream event at 8:00 PM PT on July 9 (around 8:30 AM IST on July 10) on the official xAI handle. Grok 4 will be the latest version of xAI’s AI model and is expected to bring new features and upgrades. Initially, the Grok 4 release is said to be available on the web platform, and there is also the possibility of new features like voice mode and screen sharing. As per reports, the AI model will likely come in two versions, one for general use and another for developers. Grok 4 (Generalist model) version Grok 4 is expected to arrive with advanced reasoning and logic capabilities, and also with improved performance in NLP, mathematics, and code comprehension. It may also handle tasks like writing, translation, research, and more across different domains. The second version, Grok 4 Code, is said to be focused on software developers. It may help with writing code, fixing bugs, and supporting programming tasks. Linda Yaccarino Steps Down as CEO of X After 2 Years, Thanks Elon Musk for ‘Transforming X Into the Everything App’.

Grok 4 Launch Today

Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)