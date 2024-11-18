Grok AI Chatbot developed by xAI comes with a new feature now. On November 17, 2024, X Daily News (@xDaily) shared a post about a new development. The update allows users to fact-check responses generated by ChatGPT using Grok's capabilities. Users can fact-check ChatGPT’s responses in real time with Grok. The post also included a video demonstration, showing a step-by-step guide on how Grok can verify the information provided by ChatGPT. The feature is expected to provide transparency to AI-generated content. Elon Musk’s X To Launch New Feature To Let Users Rewind Livestream Videos on Platform.

Grok Can Fact Check ChatGPT Responses

PSA: You can fact check ChatGPT with Grok! pic.twitter.com/Nds7b2OI1Y — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 17, 2024

