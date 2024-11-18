Elon Musk's X plans to introduce a new feature that will allow users to rewind livestream videos. This feature will likely help X users get the details they missed during the livestreaming of any event, launch event, or breaking event. A user (@AustismCapital) asked X if the platform would enable users to rewind LIVE videos. The user said that it would be a "GAMECHANGER." The X developer, Ilnar Aliullov, posted that the feature was "coming." Elon Musk’s SpaceX To Launch ISRO’s GSAT-20 Satellites Weighing 4,700 Kilogram in Space via Falcon 9 Rocket To Enable In-Flight Wi-Fi and Remote Area Internet.

Elon Musk's X to Launch Live Video Rewind Feature Soon

NEWS: X will soon let you rewind livestreams! https://t.co/hLjYe7NzS0 pic.twitter.com/LZog9WwMzt — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 18, 2024

