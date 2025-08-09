Grok Imagine has become popular since its launch. Elon Musk said the tool has become popular and its usage has increased within a few days. Following this, xAI has doubled the Grok Imagine limits. It said, "Doubled limits for Grok Imagine are now live on the Grok iOS and Android apps for SuperGrok and Premium+ users". The upgraded limits will allow the users to create twice the content as before. Grok 4.20 Coming Soon: Elon Musk Confirms Launching Next Version of Grok AI Chatbot by xAI, Says ‘Grok 4 Is 2nd Only to Gemini and Not for Long’.

Doubled Limits for Grok Imagine Live on Grok iOS and Android Apps

Doubled limits for Grok Imagine are now live on the Grok iOS and Android apps for SuperGrok and Premium+ users. https://t.co/j1t9vtKTsy — Chaitu (@chaitualuru) August 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)