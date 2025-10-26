Grok now includes a Kids Mode, announced Elon Musk as xAI rolled out the new feature. Users can now access Grok Kids Mode by going to Settings and tapping 'Kids Mode'. They will need to turn the mode on to access the version designed for children. There is also a dedicated 'Lock Kids' mode that allows users to set a password. Users can also access Grok to create longer story videos for Kids. One user shared such video on X to which Elon Musk reacted, "Made with Grok Imagine." X Security Key Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Requires Users to Re-Enrol 2FA Keys by November 10 to Continue Accessing Accounts.

Grok Now Includes Kids Mode, Said Elon Musk

Grok now includes a kids mode https://t.co/TBaSMK1jtP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2025

Grok Imagine Used to Create Kids Friendly 52-Second Long Story Video

Made with Grok Imagine https://t.co/DclKKukuZa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2025

