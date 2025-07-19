Elon Musk's xAI is reportedly developing new features for its Grok AI chatbot. The company will introduce new slider model selection options for the AI chatbot. Besides, the tech billionaire confirmed the launch of a new male Grok Companion called "Valentine" next week. Amid this, xAI enabled Personalities for Eve voice on Grok. All of these features will be rolled out soon on the Grok AI chatbot, allowing users to experience new ways to interact and get responses. Betting App Cases: ED Summons Google and Meta for Questioning Over Alleged Promotion of Online Betting Apps.

Grok Personalities Enabled for Eve Voice

Personalities are now enabled for Eve voice: pic.twitter.com/n7ine4pSft — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) July 19, 2025

Grok Companion Valentine Coming Out Next Week

Valentine is coming out in Grok next week https://t.co/1rr5I1LiN5 pic.twitter.com/vv53a7KaIF — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) July 18, 2025

xAI Working on New Model Selector

xAI is working on a new slider model selector for Grok on the web. Three different states will be available: - Fast? - Expert - Heavy Also, a liquid Glass UI? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jb7w6hfmdz — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) July 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)