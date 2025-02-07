GTA 6, the long-awaited Rockstar Games's open-world game, is finally set to launch in Fall 2025, i.e. around September month. During its earning call, Take-Two Interactive confirmed that there would be no change in the plan to launch the next Grand Theft Auto 6 video game. GTA 5 hit the video game industry in 2013, nearly 10 years ago. Rockstar Games has already unveiled its trailer, and fans are waiting for a second trailer in the upcoming months. Regarding gameplay, it will offer the same open-world game access, heist missions and new characters and stories. Two more games are coming out this year, including Mafia The Old Country, likely in Summer 2025 and Borderland 4 this year. GTA 6 Releases Date, Video Leaked: Online Leaks Claim That Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Be Released in September 2025 (Watch Gameplay Footage).

GTA VI Releasing in Fall 2025, Confirmed During Take Two Interactive Earning Call

BREAKING: Take-Two confirms GTA 6 is still releasing Fall 2025 pic.twitter.com/Hk5EMxiwnM — GTA 6 Intel (@GTA6Intel) February 6, 2025

