Several social media handles shared that the GTA 6 release would be delayed even further beyond May 26, 2026. This reaction came after Inside Gaming editor-in-chief and co-founder Tom Henderson said that Rockstar Games would delay the game to October. However, according to a Digit report, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on May 26, and the standard edition will likely cost around INR 5,999 in India. The report mentioned that GTA VI would focus on two characters—Jason and Lucia. Regarding the launch date delay rumours, Take-Two Interactive said during a shareholders' meeting that GTA 6 will be released on the stated date and that more details will be shared in the future. GTA 6 To Be Delayed Again? Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date Likely To Be Pushed to October 2026 by Rockstar Games, Says Report.

Take-Two Interactive Targeting May 26, 2025 for GTA VI Release

Take-Two has once again confirmed that GTA VI is targeted for release on May 26, 2026. pic.twitter.com/utnfqIFBWJ — TheGTAVerse (@TheGTAVerse) September 19, 2025

GTA VI Releasing on May 26, 2026:Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two says GTA 6 is still targeting May 26, 2026 and that Rockstar “will share more details in the future.” pic.twitter.com/J3XuWoJeaA — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) September 18, 2025

