GTA 6 release date was announced to be May 2026; however, according to Tom Henderson, co-founder and editor-in-chief of the Inside Gaming website, the game will be delayed. Henderson said that the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA VI) would be pushed back to October 2026. GTA VI release was expected in Fall 2025; however, Rockstar Games later announced it would be introduced in May 2026, disappointing fans. Now, Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson believes it will be delayed again. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, September 15, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Grand Theft Auto Likely Coming in October 2026 Not May

Insider Tom Henderson is hearing rumblings suggesting that GTA 6 won’t release in May 2026. He believes it will be delayed again to October 2026. pic.twitter.com/mHWOoPHjp7 — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) September 14, 2025

GTA 6 Delayed to October 2026: Tom Henderson of Inside Gaming

GTA 6 DELAYED⁉️ Insider Tom Henderson suggests GTA 6 might miss its May 2026 release window — and could be pushed back to October 2026 instead. pic.twitter.com/xtYc8zXGPA — Grand Theft Auto 6 Alerts (@GTA6Alerts) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)