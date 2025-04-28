GTA 6 is set to launch in Fall 2025 (around September) on Xbox and Sony's PlayStation. The GTA 6 PC version may launch early next year. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said that to maintain the anticipation, the company may start marketing (trailer 2) of Grand Theft Auto 6 near its launch. Rockstar Games is expected to reveal more details about the upcoming open-world game during Take-Two's next earnings call on May 15, 2025. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, April 28, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapons and More.

More GTA 6 Details To Be Announced in Next 2 Weeks

Rockstar Games is expected to reveal official GTA 6 news in the next two weeks, according to insider Tom Henderson. Henderson also plans to release a new report soon, covering GTA 6 and its upcoming online mode. pic.twitter.com/PopLpUnyVy — GTA 6 Updates (@miamigta6) April 27, 2025

Take Two Stock Reached All-Time High Amid GTA 6 Anticipation: Report

Take-Two stock has reached a new all-time high in anticipation of the GTA 6 launch this fall and a release date confirmation ahead of the next earnings call on May 15. pic.twitter.com/QL62XCVD0v — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) April 27, 2025

