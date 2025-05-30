Elon Musk's X Chat (Xchat) has reportedly been rolled out to beta users. The WhatsApp-rival Xchat has been launched with end-to-end encryption, a sending option, and the ability to unread messages and delete for all functionality. The X Chat also comes with a vanishing mode for auto-deleting messages. The platform is called a new generation of X DMs. Once the testing is done, X Chat will be rolled out for all the users, likely accessible via a dedicated app on iOS and Android. Gemini Live Rolled Out on Gemini App for iOS Users, Offers Real-Time AI Chat Interactions With Multimedia Sharing and Multilingual Support.

X Chat Rolled Out for Select Beta Users

NEWS: X Chat is now getting tested with a small number of Beta users 👀 See below for details on X Chat's new features. https://t.co/QnAnI6sASx — X Daily News (@xDaily) May 30, 2025

