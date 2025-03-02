iQOO Neo 10R launch will take place in India on March 11, 2025. The company has been teasing its upcoming smartphone through various social media platforms and confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 6,400mAh battery with 80W flash charge support. iQOO has teased Neo 10R as the "most powerful smartphone in segment”. The iQOO Neo 10R might feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It will come with Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium colour options. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. iQOO Neo 10R price in India is expected to be around INR 29,990. The Neo 10R will be available at Amazon and its official website. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G and Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Unveiled; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10R To Be Equipped With 6,400mAh Battery

Slim, powerful, and always ready! ⚡🔋 The #iQOONeo10R packs the Segment's Slimmest 6400mAh Battery with 80W FlashCharge—so you power up in minutes and keep going for hours! 🔥 Launching on 11th March! Stay tuned. Powering up soon—exclusively on @amazonIN and… pic.twitter.com/JAFiDBppRJ — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)