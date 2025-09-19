Mumbai witnessed Apple fever as the sale of the newly launched iPhone 17 kicked off today at the Apple Store in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Enthusiastic customers queued up in large numbers, some waiting overnight to be among the first to grab the latest device. Videos circulating online show long lines of customers. The iPhone 17, which boasts advanced AI features, improved cameras and sleek design upgrades, has drawn huge interest across India. Social media is abuzz with excitement, making the launch a trending event. iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Delivery in 10 Minutes: Blinkit Announces To Deliver All Models of Apple iPhone 17 Series From September 19.

Massive Queues Outside Apple Store in Mumbai’s BKC

#WATCH | Long queues seen outside the Apple store in Mumbai's BKC Apple started its iPhone 17 series sale in India today. pic.twitter.com/FjXVA8x8sy — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

