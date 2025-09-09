Apple "awe dropping" event is set to unveil the iPhone 17 series today at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. The lineup is expected to feature the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be the slimmest iPhone till date. Ahead of the launch, details about the US pricing of the iPhone 17 series have been reportedly leaked. The base model, iPhone 17, is expected to start at around USD 799, while the iPhone 17 Air may be priced at around USD 949. The iPhone 17 Pro could cost approximately USD 1,049, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be priced at about USD 1,249. iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air Battery Details Tipped Ahead of Launch Today in India.

iPhone 17 Series US Price Leaked

iPhone 17 pricing, per analyst 💰 iPhone 17: $799 (same as iPhone 16) iPhone 17 Pro: $1,049 (+$50) iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,249 (+$50) iPhone 17 Air: ~$949 (+50) Tariffs and more expensive components are the reason for the increase. Will you still upgrade this year? pic.twitter.com/uPNWVy9qJj — AppleTrack (@appltrack) August 10, 2025

