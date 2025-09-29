iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya announced that OriginOS 6 will be available on the iQOO 13 smartphone. He also said that the new operating system, based on Android 16, would offer a smoother experience to users and feature smarter AI integration. Moreover, the iQOO 13, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, will get deeper customization with OriginOS 6. Today, the OriginOS 6 Preview Program registrations have started, allowing interested users to experience OriginOS 6 ahead of the official launch on October 15, 2025. OriginOS 6 Preview Program Registration Now Live for Vivo X200 Pro Users in India; Check Details and Know How To Apply.

OriginOS 6 Coming to iQOO 13, Announces CEO Nipun Marya

