iQOO Neo 10 will launch in India on May 26. The company has started teasing its upcoming smartphone on social media platforms. The upcoming smartphone is expected to offer strong performance and gaming features. The iQOO Neo 10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and will also include the Supercomputing Chip Q1 with 144 FPS support. It is likely to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and will come with a 50MP Sony portrait camera. The smartphone will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery and is likely to support 120W fast charging. The expected price of the iQOO Neo 10 in India is around INR 35,000. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Likely in July 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 To Launch With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor

Power meets prestige. ⚙️✨ Draped in the stunning Titanium Chrome finish, the #iQOONeo10 is fueled by the mighty Snapdragon 8s Gen 4— making it the Most Powerful Smartphone in the Segment*. From peak performance to iconic design, this is power redefined. Launching May 26 🚀… pic.twitter.com/Kkgddgm4lc — iQOO India (@IqooInd) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)