New Delhi, May 19: Nothing Phone 3 launch likely to take place soon. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has given a hint about the upcoming release. While the company has not confirmed the exact launch date, several rumours and reports have started making the rounds online. Nothing smartphone has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. The listing suggests that the device might be officially launched in India very soon.

As per reports, Nothing Phone 3 with the codename "Metroid" and model number "A024" was listed in BIS. The listing hints that there might be only one model in the upcoming series, putting an end to earlier rumours about the launch of "Pro" and "Plus" models. Nothing had earlier announced a partnership with UK-based audio brand KEF to enhance its sound experience. The collaboration could play a key role in the upcoming Nothing Phone 3, possibly bringing improved audio quality to the new device.

Nothing Phone (3) launch is expected in July, 2025. Carl Pei has hinted that the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 could be priced around 800 Pounds in the UK, which is approximately INR 90,000. However, the smartphone is expected to be more affordable in India. Reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 3 price in India may fall between INR 45,000 and INR 50,000.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to arrive with upgrades in design and performance. The smartphone could come with a redesigned camera module, while the Glyph Interface from its predecessor is likely to remain. The device may feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO display. It may support a 120Hz refresh rate and is likely to offer peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.

The Phone 3 is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon processor. The upcoming Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear. Rumours suggest that the smartphone may be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The device is likely to come pre-installed with Nothing OS 3.2, based on the Android 15.

