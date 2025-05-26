iQOO Neo 10 launch live streaming will soon reveal the specifications, features and price. iQOO will launch its new smartphone with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and Q1 Supercomputing chip. It will come with UFS 4.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. Besides, iQOO Neo 10 is confirmed to have a 144Hz AMOLED display offering 144 fps gameplay experience and a 7,000mAh large battery with 120W fast charging. It will have a 50MP primary OIS-supported camera, likely an 8MP secondary ultrawide camera and a 32MP selfie camera. iQOO Neo 10 price is expected to be around INR 35,000. iPhone 17 Series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro to Have Same Smaller Display Size; iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max to Feature Larger Displays; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 Launch Live Streaming Link (Watch Here)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)