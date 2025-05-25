Cupertino, May 25: Apple's iPhone 17 series will be a game changer when it launches in September 2025. It is expected to include four models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air. There will be a fifth model , iPhone 17e, which will likely launch in 2026, as this year, Apple already introduced its iPhone 16e. Apple's iPhone 16 series offered improved performance over the predecessor iPhone 15 series but had the same design, which put some fans off.

The iPhone 16 series also faced backlash because Apple did not include the Apple Intelligence system with the models and promised to offer it later. However, the iPhone 17 series is expected to come with major design changes, new Apple Intelligence features, and an iOS 19 update. The Apple WWDC25 event is set to start on June 9, during which many new announcements are expected. iQOO Neo 10 Launch Tomorrow in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 144Hz Display; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features,

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Expected Specifications, Features and Price

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will likely come with the same-sized displays—6.3-inch ProMotion running at 120Hz. The standard variant will be powered by the A19 chipset, and the Pro variant will include the A19 Pro processor. Design-wise, the iPhone 17 base variant will likely have the same design as the iPhone 16 model. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro would have a triple camera setup on the rear and likely have a rectangular bump.

iPhone 17 Pro will likely have 48MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide and 48MP telephoto cameras on the rear. The iPhone 17 standard model may have 4 48MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 12MP front camera. The Pro variant may cost INR 1,39,900, while the standard variant's price may be INR 89,900.

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max Expected Specifications, Features and Price

The iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to have larger displays than the base model and Pro variant. The iPhone 17 Air may feature a 6.6-inch ProMotion display running at 120Hz, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely sport a larger 6.9-inch ProMotion screen with the same refresh rate. iPhone 17 Air may cost INR 99,900 and iPhone 17 Pro Max may be launched at INR 1,64,900. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Confirmed for July 2025, Likely Coming With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

The Air variant is expected to be the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever made, likely having 5.5mm to 6.25mm thickness. It may come with a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. It will have the same A19 chipset as the standard model. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with an A19 Pro processor and boast a triple 48MP rear camera setup. The cameras will include primary, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses. On the front, it is expected to have a 24MP front camera. The design of the Pro Max variant will reportedly be the same as the iPhone 17 Pro model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2025 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).