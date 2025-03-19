Realme will launch its highly anticipated smartphone, Realme P3 Ultra 5G, in India today at 12 PM. The Realme P3 Ultra 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra processor, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It will have a 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging and likely a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display offering 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It may have a 50MP+2MP and 12MP selfie camera setup. It will allow gamers to play BGMI at 90 fps and will likely be launched between INR 25,000 to INR 30,000 price range. The company will also launch Realme Buds Air 7 with 52 hours of playback, IP52 rating, 360-degree spatial audio and featuring 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers. POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra Launch Likely Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launch Today at 12 PM With MediaTek D8350 Ultra

The wait is over! The all-new #realmeP3Ultra5G & #realmeP35G are launching TODAY at 12 PM! ✨#SLAYTheUltraWay and make every moment extraordinary! 🚀 Tune in LIVE for the launch event! #SlayWithPowerhttps://t.co/48Oy9ZG72Q pic.twitter.com/bbOeiSd284 — realme (@realmeIndia) March 19, 2025

Realme Buds Air 7 Launch Today

